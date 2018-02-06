× Man accused of shooting alleged attacker charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several months after a man was shot and killed, the suspect police say pulled the trigger has been taken into custody.

Alfonzo Kendricks was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Roydaris Collins.

A witness told investigators Collins and a group of men jumped the defendant in the 1700 block of Lamar Avenue back in October 2017 following an argument with the defendant’s aunt. Kendricks was able to break away, but was taken to the ground by the victim.

The two were reportedly scuffling on the ground when shots rang out. As he sprinted to the store, Kendricks was reportedly shot by an unknown person across the street.

Police said Collins suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and died several days later.

During the investigation, Kendricks told detectives he did not have a weapon that night, but officers stated that was incorrect. He had a gun and fired at Collins at least twice, they said.

Kendricks was taken into custody last week, more than four months after an arrest warrant was issued.