Man accused of ordering kittens online in order to kill them enters insanity plea

ATHENS, Ala. — The accused Craigslist kitten killer will not be prosecuted after a plea deal was reached declaring him “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.”

Ronald Golden was charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty.

According to WHNT, Golden would buy the kittens online, name them and then take them into what he called his "cat room". There he would torture the animals and discard them.



Police said they discovered blood splatter on the walls and floor.

They also found two perfectly healthy dogs and two kittens on the property.

When asked why he did it, Golden reportedly stated he was "angry at the world".

In 2013, he was declared mentally ill by the courts, said Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones. That's why the DA's office decided it would be more effective for Golden to undergo treatment within the state mental health system than be prosecuted, according to WHNT.

The plea - widely known as an insanity defense - accepts the argument that Golden was suffering from a mental disease so severe at the time of the alleged incidents that he couldn't tell the difference between right and wrong.

Jones said a judge will set a hearing in the next 60-90 days to determine if Golden should undergo outpatient mental health care — including medication — or if he should be housed at the state's Taylor-Hardin hospital in Tuscaloosa.