Police: Man found dead in impound lot more than 6 weeks after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has confirmed a man was found dead in an impound lot more than six weeks after he was shot.

The shooting occurred Dec. 18, 2017 in the 3000 block of Yale Avenue.

Police say two men were sitting in a car when they were approached by three men who tried to rob them.

The suspects shot the victims after they refused to comply with their demands.

The first victim, a 47-year-old man, was shot multiple times and was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 55-year-old man, was sitting in the passenger seat and was not injured during the shooting.

Due to the first victim’s injuries, police could not speak to him until Jan. 22, a day before he was released from the hospital.

He confirmed both he and the passenger were both sitting in the vehicle when three men approached them and began shooting.

Authorities say the victim went to the MPD impound lot in the 400 block of Klinke Monday to retrieve his van that was confiscated during the investigation.

That’s when a dead body was found in the rear of the vehicle. The deceased man was there since the shooting more than six weeks prior and was shot by the suspects.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.