Live at 9: Service to honor 50th anniversary of the Sanitation Workers Strike

Stop the Bleed

Do you know what to do in an emergency situation? Regional One Health will be offering a Bleeding Control Basic Course this Saturday, February 10, to teach locals just that.

The course will be held at Southwest Tennessee Community College from 10 a.m. to noon.

Participants must be 10 years of age or older and registration is required.

Register here

MLK 50

Faith, business and government leaders and the community will gather this weekend to honor the 50th anniversary of the Sanitation Workers Strike of 1968.

Reverend Rufus Smith with the Memphis Christian Pastors Network discusses the details of the event and what it means for our local community.

The Jubilee Worship service will be held at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Register here

Internet Safety

With the internet becoming omnipresent and sometimes downright addicting, it’s important for all of us to take precautions to protect ourselves and loved ones.

Technology expert Drayton Mayers with Team Logic IT shares his personal tips on how to do just that.

Chocolate Facial

It’s the unwritten rule of Valentine’s Day – you can’t celebrate the day without just a little bit of chocolate. But if you would prefer to stay away from the candy there is another way to incorporate it into the festivities while taking care of yourself.

Esthetician Joy Rodgers with Life Time Fitness in Collierville talks about a new chocolate facial and the overall antioxidant benefits it provides.

Related: 22 amazing benefits of dark chocolate for skin, hair and health