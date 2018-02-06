× Kidnapped French Bulldog returned to Fayette County family

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — Cash the French Bulldog is back with his family.

His owners had offered a $2,000 reward for his safe return after he was kidnapped during a burglary at their home on Highway 193 Friday.

After our story aired Monday night, his owners got an email Tuesday from someone with a picture of the seven-month-old puppy.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office arranged to meet the people at a gas station, and Cash was returned to his family.

Below is video of the happy reunion: