Confederate 901 rally, caravan cost MPD over $100,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Officials confirmed the Confederate 901 rally and caravan cost the Memphis Police Department $102, 143.

The rally was held Jan. 6 after the City of Memphis removed two Confederate monuments, one of KKK founder and Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest and another of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

State law prevented the city from removing the statues, so the city council voted to sell the public parks where those statues were located to a newly developed non-profit called Memphis Greenspace.