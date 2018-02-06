Suspect in custody in connection to viral child pornography investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Al. — The man wanted in connection to a viral child pornography video has been taken into custody.

According to several WHNT, Germaine Moore turned himself in early Tuesday morning, several hours after authorities identified him as a suspect. The 44-year-old has several arrest warrants out of Detroit and is now facing 11 additional felony charges in Alabama.

A second man named Jerrell Washington was also arrested in the case on Monday. He was not involved in the creation of the video, police said, but he allegedly helped share it on social media.

The child has been located and is safe.

Just last week, the Memphis Police Department and WREG warned you about the video and how you should not share it if it is sent to you.

“Sharing said image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so,” the department said on their Facebook page. “We understand that sharing information sometimes brings a criminal to justice, but sharing amongst Facebook friends is not the way to do it.”

Instead, they said you should contact Facebook immediately and the delete the image from you account.