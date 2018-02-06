× Car shot 9 times driving down I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is lucky to be alive after his car was hit by gunfire while he was driving down I-40 Monday morning.

The victim told police he was driving east near the Chelsea exit around 3 a.m. when two cars pulled up and their occupants opened fire.

“It’s very unusual to hear gunshots like that. You know, maybe they after somebody or somebody. That’s dangerous,” said driver Samuel Campbell.

But the victim told WREG he didn’t recognize either of the suspects’ cars.

Bullets punctured one of his rear tires, forcing him to pull over.

Police counted nine bullet holes of various sizes all around the rear passenger side of his car.

“It’s crazy for them to be just out randomly shooting,” said driver Revis Amos.

But not everyone was surprised to hear about the shooting.

“Being born and raised here, no, I ain’t that worried about it. Just got to keep living. I’ll let God handle that,” said driver Eddie Dunn.

Others are vowing to a keep a closer eye on their surroundings.

“I don’t mess with nobody. I’m not looking for nobody to come shoot me up or nothing like that,” Amos said.