Two children, adult injured after car slams into Whitehaven home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were rushed to the hospital overnight after a car slammed into a Whitehaven home.

It happened in the 4700 block of Gill Road around 2 a.m.

WREG was told two children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital while a third individual was transported to Methodist South.

The car also stuck a water line, flooding the street with water.

Authorities have not released the conditions of those involved.