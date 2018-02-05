× Target to roll out same-day home delivery in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Retail giant Target is now adding same-day home delivery to customers in Memphis through online grocery delivery service Shipt.

The Target delivery service rolls out Thursday in Memphis, along with 18 Southeastern cities including Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville.

Shipt members who sign up prior to expansion will receive an annual membership for $49, versus the regular $99.

Shipt already provides Kroger grocery delivery in Memphis. The Birmingham-based company says the new service gives 9.1 million customers access to same-day delivery from Target.

The company also plans to hire more than 4,000 shoppers in the Southeast to fulfill orders.

