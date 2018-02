× Suspect caught near Collierville Middle School

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Middle School’s doors were locked out of caution briefly Monday as police chased a suspect in the direction of the school.

The district said students were never in any danger and the suspect was apprehended less than a minute later on the edge of campus.

The incident began about 12:30 with a police stop at Quinn and Highway 72.