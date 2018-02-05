× More charges filed against man accused of abusing woman for two weeks

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Lauderdale County District Attorney tells WREG Charles Cook will face two additional charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated rape for allegedly kidnapping Melissa Terrell and beating her for two weeks.

Cook is currently behind bars on a $350,000 bond.

Police say he started dating Terrell soon after meeting her online.

The victim invited Cook to her home around Jan. 15 – then she vanished.

Terrell told family Cook raped her repeatedly and even tried to drown her.

He was arrested after Terrell escaped and was initially charged with aggravated assault charges and especially aggravated kidnapping charges in Lauderdale County.