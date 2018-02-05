× Men found dead in Cordova park identified

CORDOVA, Tenn. — The two men found dead over the weekend in a Cordova park have been positively identified.

According to police, Jereme Jones and Devonte Taylor were already dead by the time first responders made it to the Dexter Road park early Saturday morning.

The 19-year-olds were found inside a car in the parking lot, police said.

So far, they have not released any suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.177174 -89.772062