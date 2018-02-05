× Live at 9: Helping veterans, animals in their time of need

City Council highlights

City Council Chair Berlin Boyd and Martavius Jones visit Live at 9 to talk about the agenda for this week’s meeting.

Make a Difference Monday

A church group in Memphis is making a difference for local veterans in a very special way.

Sharron Bearly, the chairman of the quilting group at Christ the King Lutheran Church, talks about their Quilts of Valor Ministry and how they serve military veterans like Colonel Darwin Concon.

The dangers of cholesterol that’s too low

Many of us are concerned with having high cholesterol, but cutting your cholesterol too much can actually hurt your health.

Dairn Zachary, the chest pain coordinator with St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, explains how.

Local named School Nutrition Hero

The national School Nutrition Association has named its five School Nutrition Heroes and a local known as Chef T made the list.

Culinary Specialist Anthony Terrell with Shelby County Schools stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the honor and his continuing mission to help local residents.

Furry Friend of the Week: Leona

If you’re looking for a sweet little cuddle bug, we may have found the pup for you.

WREG’s Furry Friend of the Week is Leona, a 1-year-old mixed breed who is up for adoption through Memphis Animal Services.

When she came to the shelter a couple of weeks ago, it was apparent Leona had seen some hard times. She was found abandoned near Appling and Dexter, and was so weak, the good Samaritan who brought her to the shelter had to carry her inside. She was in such bad shape the shelter sent her to an emergency vet.

While she still needs to put on some weight, Leona is now doing much better and is ready to find her forever family.

She is described as being an extremely loving dog who just wants to curl up in your lap whenever she can. She is also calm, obedient and has some training experience.

Leona is heartworm positive, but her $20 adoption fee will help offset the cost of treatment. That fee also includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, collar, leash and ID tag.

If you’re interested in adopting Leona, visit MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove or give them a call at (901) 636-1416.

If you can adopt a pet, you can also help foster an animal until they find their forever home.

This Saturday, February 10, MAS will be “Fostering 101” for those interested in learning more about that. If you can’t make it, you’re always welcome to give them a call.