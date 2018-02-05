× Justin Timberlake announces second performance date in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several hours after his Super Bowl halftime show performance, Justin Timberlake announced that his The Man of the Woods Tour will be making a second stop in Memphis.

The Grammy Award winner previously announced a performance scheduled for May 30. Due to popular demand, a second show was added to the tour and will take place Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Tickets for the second concert will go on sale Monday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and at Ticketmaster outlets. You can also order tickets by phone at (800) 745-3000 or at the FedEx Forum Box Office.

Related: Justin Timberlake pays tribute to Prince during Super Bowl halftime show