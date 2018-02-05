$2,000 reward offered after puppy kidnapped during break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. -- A puppy's parents are heartbroken after someone broke into their Fayette County home and kidnapped their beloved French Bulldog.

7-month-old Cash was snatched from his home on Highway 193 near the Shelby County line Friday when thieves kicked in the door and ransacked the place.

"Just stuff scattered, you know. My closet was just like a tornado went through it," said Cash's owner Jessica King, who was at the hospital with her sick mother at the time of the break-in.

The thieves took a gun, electronics as well as jewelry. But King said no jewel shone as brightly as Cash.

"You can take my things. I could care less about TVs and cameras and things, but it's just a whole other thing when you take an animal from somebody," she said.

King's brother-in-law, Kevin, has his own ideas about who would do such a thing.

"It was obviously someone who doesn't have sympathy or care about anyone but themselves," he said.

But he's hoping a $2,000 reward might appeal to something within them.

"Hopefully the people that broke in, they'll have a change of heart and bring it back to us or give it to someone to give to us.

"You know, we're offering a reward. At this point, we don't even care," he said.

The Kings shared news of the reward on Facebook in a post that had been shared more than 8,000 times as of Monday night.

They've also placed missing posters at various locations around their neighborhood.

"It does give me hope that somebody might see something," said King.

If you know of Cash's whereabouts and would like to claim the reward, you can email the Kings at jess.king516@gmail.com.