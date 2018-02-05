× Driver critically injured in I-240 roll over crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition and another recovering after their car flipped on I-240 overnight.

The two were traveling westbound on I-240 near Lamar Avenue when the driver lost control and left the roadway. He side swiped a tree, causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to a stop on its top about 400 feet down into a ditch.

The driver was critically injured. His passenger, who had active warrants for traffic-related crimes, was upgraded to stable. He will remain in the hospital for treatment.

It appears no one else was hurt.