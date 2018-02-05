× Dr. King’s estate releases statement on Ram Super Bowl commercial

NEW YORK — Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial and it didn’t sit well with some viewers.

The commercial featured King’s speech from 50 years ago at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta against several scenes. There were kids playing football, fishermen, members of the military, a teacher and students in a classroom, and a firefighter lifting a child over his shoulder.

“But recognize that he who is greatest among you shall be your servant. That’s the new definition of greatness,” MLK can be heard saying. “By giving that definition of greatness, it means that everybody can be great. You don’t have to know about Plato and Aristotle to serve.”

MLK’s sermon, “The Drum Major Instinct,” concludes with the message that to serve “you only need a heart full of grace. Soul generated by love.”

Ram’s slogan “Built to Serve” then appears on screen.

Some viewers felt it was distasteful to use the civil rights leader’s speech to advertise trucks.

Following the backlash, the King Estate said in a statement that it had reviewed the ad before it aired to make sure it met its standards and “found that the overall message of the ad embodied Dr. King’s philosophy that true greatness is achieved by serving others.”

“Thus we decided to be a part of Ram’s ‘Built To Serve’ Super Bowl program,” the King Estate said.

Fiat Chrysler, which owns Ram, said in a statement that it “worked closely with the representatives of the Martin Luther King Jr. estate to receive the necessary approvals and estate representatives were a very important part of the creative process every step of the way.”

The automaker has often used message-driven Super Bowl ads with themes that touch on things like the economy and the farming industry.

Who else scored, and fumbled, on TV’s biggest stage

Netflix: Living up to its reputation as a disruptive, unpredictable force in the entertainment business, Netlfix not only promoted its recent acquisition of the sequel “The Cloverfield Paradox” but proceeded to drop the movie immediately after the game — thumbing its nose not only at conventional distribution models, but NBC’s grandiose postgame plans. If the principal goal is to use the Super Bowl to get noticed, Netflix achieved that and then some.

NFL: After a difficult, controversial year, the NFL capped its season with a terrific, high-scoring, wildly entertaining game that reminds people why they love football, while sidestepping any peripheral dust-ups. Moreover, the league topped that off with one of the day’s best ads in its “Dirty Dancing” spoof.

Movie studios. This year’s aspiring blockbusters were out in force, with Disney wielding the biggest stick by promoting its twin titans “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” stoking already heated anticipation for those titles. Granted, not all the movies looked like winners, with “Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” — which, technically, aired right before the game began — among the other standouts.

Premium TV. While Netflix made the biggest news, other premium services also seized on the opportunity, including HBO (“Westworld”), Amazon (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”) and Hulu (“Castle Rock”)

T-Mobile. Promoting diversity is nothing new in Super Bowl spots, but T-Mobile’s ad using babies to celebrate people’s differences felt like a higher evolution of the similar ad that Coke ran later in the game.

Budweiser. Yes, the beer marketer aired a moving spot for its emergency-relief efforts, along with more annoying ones for Bud Light. But the bottom line is whenever you come away from the Super Bowl without Bud ads being near the top of the list, they’ve fallen short of their rich history as the game’s highest-profile sponsor.

Keanu Reeves/Squarespace. Just in terms of Advertising 101, Reeves’ don’t-try-this-at-home stunt did nothing to explain the product, or what on Earth riding a motorcycle down a barren road had to do with it.

Kia/Steven Tyler. Beyond the absurdity of driving one’s car backwards at a ridiculous rate of speed, the computer-rendered younger version of Tyler that emerged actually looked a whole lot worse than the current edition.