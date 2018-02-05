× Doors at Lewisburg schools locked as officers search for suspect

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Several Mississippi schools have locked their doors as authorities search for a suspect involved in a hit and run Monday morning.

Superintendent Cory Uselton released a statement saying school leaders locked the doors at Lewisburg Primary School, Lewisburg Elementary School, Lewisburg Middle School and Lewisburg High School as a precautionary measure.

Students will remain inside, but will proceed with their normal schedules.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene of an accident near the schools and is still at large.