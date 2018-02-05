Doors at Lewisburg schools locked as officers search for suspect
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Several Mississippi schools have locked their doors as authorities search for a suspect involved in a hit and run Monday morning.
Superintendent Cory Uselton released a statement saying school leaders locked the doors at Lewisburg Primary School, Lewisburg Elementary School, Lewisburg Middle School and Lewisburg High School as a precautionary measure.
Students will remain inside, but will proceed with their normal schedules.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene of an accident near the schools and is still at large.
34.872691 -89.867466