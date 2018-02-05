City to replace guard rail where Frayser residents fear dangerous drop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city says it's putting up new barricades on a road in Frayser on Monday, after WREG started asking about a potentially dangerous issue.

An overpass on Frayser-Raleigh Road near Margaretta Road is missing its guard rail, and the drop on the other side of the missing railing is filled with nothing but rocks and train tracks.

Resident Carole Wright calls it a 20- to 30-foot drop.

"I mean it would be a drop to the death," she said.

Wright says she drives past it all the time.

"We'll run errands. We go that way to run errands, because that's the way to go to East Memphis and Raleigh, you know. That's the way to go," she said.

She says teens ride their bikes past it too.

"It's literally an accident waiting to happen there," Wright says.

Wright says a car crashed through the guard rail four months ago, but the missing section still hasn't been replaced.

"It needs to be fixed, because it's very dangerous," Wright says.

The city says it only recently found out about the issue and encourages people to call 3-1-1 when they see something similar.

Wright admits she didn't call but says she can't believe the city didn't know about it sooner, especially since it's on a major road.

"Well, the Fire Department goes past there, the Police Department drives past there every day. You would thing that maybe they would have concerns about it," she said. "It's a lawsuit waiting to happen. You would think the city would fix it knowing it could be a major lawsuit."

The city says it's working on hiring a contractor to get the railing replaced.

At this point, it's unclear how long that will take.