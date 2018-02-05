× Bartlett Police searching for man who stole more than $3,000 worth of weapons, ammunition from car parked at St. Francis Hospital

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of weapons and ammunition from a pickup truck that was parked at St. Francis Hospital in the 2900 block of Kate Bond Road.

Officers responded to the scene Jan. 28.

They spoke with the victim and security staff upon arrival.

Police say, security responded to car break-in in the parking lot after a witness reported seeing a man break into a truck window.

The front passenger window on the white GMC truck was completely shattered and it appeared someone had ransacked the car.

Police say the victim reported losing two guns, including a an AR-15 and a pistol, multiple rounds of ammunition, a gun case, a scope and six loaded magazines. All of which totals $3,700.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Security footage from the hospital could be made available to officers but at a later date.

No suspect information is available at this time.