× Police: Three suspects wanted in armed carjacking, robbery in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects in an armed carjacking in the 4300 block of Winchester Road in Parkway Village early Sunday morning.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene around 3:00 a.m. and were told by the victim that he had just been robbed.

Police say the victim saw a white four-door Sedan pull up behind him as he was pulling up to his friends apartment on Winchester Road.

He then says an unknown man, who was wearing dark clothing and a green mask over his face, hopped out of the car with a long rifle in his hands.

The suspect proceeded to approach the victim as he was walking to the home and began pointed the armed weapon at him.

He demanded the victim’s money and car keys.

Once the victim gave the suspect his money and keys, two other suspects dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered hopped out the Sedan and drove off in the victim’s car.

The armed suspect then drove off in the white four-door Sedan.

There were no reported injuries.

The victim’s car is a grey 2014 Nissan Altima.