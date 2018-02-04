× Laptop full of photos stolen from Memphis mother’s car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman says it’s not the fact that her car was broken into while parked Downtown that bothers her, it what the thief took.

Katrina Dorse says she walked to her SUV on Friday after work to find her window smashed and her bag taken. Inside that bag was a laptop that held precious memories of her son who passed away.

Dorse has filed a police report, but she’s also hoping the person who took the bag will have a change of heart.

“I’m not angry with the person, I am hurt by the action. I don’t seek to pass judgment on them. I don’t know what they were thinking at the time, but the pictures on that laptop are important,” Dorse said.

Dorse made a post on Facebook that has gotten thousands of shares.

