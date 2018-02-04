From Memphis to the Super Bowl: See how Memphis is connected to the 2018 Super Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Memphis, Super Bowl Sunday has little to do with the Patriots and the Eagles and everything to do with the former kickers for the University of Memphis Football team, Stephen Gostowski and Jake Elliot.

Elliot, a rookie kicker with the Philadelphia Eagles, attended the University of Memphis from 2012-2016.

In his senior year, he led the Tigers in scoring for a fourth consecutive season.

Gostowski, a kicker with the New England Patriots, attended The University of Memphis for four years and was drafted in 2006.

He became the teams all-time leading field goal kicker during his time as a Tiger.

And what a year both of these University of Memphis alums have had.

Gostowski, already a two-time Super Bowl winner, has gone 38 of 42 during the 2017-2018 season with four kicks over 50 yards, including a long of 62.

The rookie Elliot, has gone 30 out of 35 with six kicks over 50.

His long is 61.

But they are not the only Memphians in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl.

Memphis’ own Justin Timberlake will perform at halftime.