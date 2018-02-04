Elliott helps Eagles to upset win over Patriots in Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Former Memphis Tiger kicker Jake Elliott made Super Bowl history in helping the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title, beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

Elliott kicked three field goals, from 25, 42, and 46 yards with the last two making history as the longest made field goals by a rookie in Super Bowl history.

In a battle between two former U of M kickers, Elliott outdueled Stephen Gostkowski of the Patriots. Elliott was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals while Gostkowski went 2 of 3. Both missed extra points in the game.

New England’s Tom Brady did throw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards and 3 TD but the Patriots were denied their sixth Super Bowl win.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, a back-up to Caron Wentz for most of the season, takes home MVP honors, throwing for 373 yards and 3 touchdowns.