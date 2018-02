× Two men found shot to death in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were found shot to death in Cordova on Saturday morning.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a man down call in the 8700 block of Dexter Road. Officers found two unresponsive men inside of the vehicle.

Both had gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.