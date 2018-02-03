× Tigers lose to lowly East Carolina

GREENVILLE, SC – Jeremiah Martin scored a career high 33 points at East Carolina today. That’s the good news–the only good news.

The Pirates, one of the worst teams in the country, handing the Tigers just an ugly loss today, 88-85 in overtime despite 33 from Martin.

ECU freshman Shawn Williams matched Martin with a career high of his own, scoring 30 points while knocking down 6 3’s, including two to start the OT. The Pirates came in as the worst 3-point shooting team in the nation, yet made 11 3’s against the U of M, denying the Tigers a chance to take over sole possession of fourth place in the American Athletic Conference.

Kyvon Davenport and Mike Parks also had double doubles for the Tigers–16 and 10 for Davenport, 13 and 11 for Parks with 9 of those 11 rebounds coming off the offensive glass.

The Tigers falling to 14-9, 5-5 in the American.