Battle of Bulldogs goes to Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Lamar Peters scored a season-high 20 points to lead Mississippi State to a 72-57 win over Georgia on Saturday night.

Quinndary Weatherspoon and his brother Nick Weatherspoon added 14 points for Mississippi State while Aric Holman chipped in 12 points, all of which came in the second half. The Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) have now won three straight SEC games.

Georgia (13-9, 5-5) received 13 points from Yante Maten and Tyree Crump while Pape Diatta added 12 points.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the opening minutes and continued to add more separation the remainder of the first half. Thanks to Peters’ 3 pointer, Mississippi State built a 24-11 lead midway through the first half and Georgia never got within single digits the rest of the half.

Led by Peters’ 13 points in the first half, Mississippi State held a 37-21 advantage at halftime. The Bulldogs shot 48.4 percent in the first half while Georgia shot just 33.3 percent from the field. Mississippi State also dominated the boards in the firt half with a 22-9 advantage.