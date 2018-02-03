× Arkansas falls behind early and can’t catch up in loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. Tremont Waters had 27 points and a season-high 11 assists as LSU defeated Arkansas 94-86 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.

The Tigers (13-9, 4-6) never trailed after Daryl Edwards’ 3-pointer put them ahead 13-12 less than eight minutes into the game. The Razorbacks’ deficit was less than six points on just two occasions after halftime.

Waters, who had scored fewer than nine points in five of LSU’s last seven games, was 7 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers. The 27 points were the most for Waters against an SEC opponent this season. Waters also made a season-high nine foul shots in ten attempts.

Four other Tigers players scored in double figures led by Aaron Epps with 16 points. Skylar Mays had 15 points, while Edwards had 14 and Brandon Sampson had 13. LSU made a season-high 15 shots from behind the 3-point line.

Daryl Macon was the top scorer for Arkansas (15-8, 4-6) with 22 points. Jaylen Barford added 15 points. Both Anton Beard and Trey Thompson had 11 points, while Daniel Gafford had 10.