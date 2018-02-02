× Victims’ father lunges at Larry Nassar during hearing

MICHIGAN — The father of two victims in the Larry Nassar case lunged at the former USA Gymnastic coach during a court hearing on Friday.

After his daughters addressed Nassar, the father, Randall Margraves, asked for permission to address him as well. When he called Nassar a name, the judge interrupted and told him not to use that type of language in her courtroom.

“I can’t imagine the anger and the anxiety and the feeling of wanting retribution, and if you need to say something to help, I’m more than willing to let you say something, but in a courtroom we don’t use profanity,” she said.

“I would ask you to, as part of the sentencing, to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” he responded. “Would you do that?”

When she says no, he then asked for one minute, and later said he was a “distraught father.”

“You know that I can’t do that. That’s not how our legal system….” she began, but was unable to finish as the father lunged for Nassar.

Three security guards and a man sitting next to Nassar immediately jumped between the two and the father is tackled to the ground.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out in handcuffs. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.