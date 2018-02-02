Timberlake previews Super Bowl halftime show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Super Bowl halftime show has long been one of the world's biggest stages and this Sunday's headliner is Justin Timberlake.

This will be his third performance at the big game which is a record for a major artist.

"I got this phone call, they were like, 'will you do the halftime show?' and I was like, 'yeah.'"

Timberlake's last trip to the Super Bowl was 2004 and produced one of the show's most infamous moments - the wardrobe malfunction involving him and Janet Jackson.

Answering reporters' questions Thursday, Timberlake said there will be no repeat, squelching rumors Jackson might join him onstage.

"I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," he said.

"I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it. I heard everyone from NSYNC to Jay to Chris Stapleton to Janet. My band, the Tennessee Kids, are my special guests."

When Timberlake was asked about his son, he bragged about his speed, but had some thought about him playing football.

"He will never play football... No, no. I mean yeah, it's kind of like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person and if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah I would fully support that."

Timberlake said he has one goal for the game: to get people dancing.