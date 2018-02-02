× Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers prepare for new prognostication

PUNSXUTAWNEY, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight — or will it be the shadows?

Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter.

Legend has it if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles (about 100 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

This tradition started in Europe as Candlemas Day. Germans who settled in Pennsylvania in the 1700s brought the custom to America.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

Over the years Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, whose full name is “Punxsutawney Phil, Seer of Seers, Sage of Sages, Prognosticator of Prognosticators, and Weather Prophet Extraordinary”, has grown into a household name. He’s even rubbed elbows with the likes of President Ronald Reagan and Oprah Winfrey.

And of course, who could forget Columbia Pictures’ “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray. In the years following the release of the movie, crowds numbering as high as 30,000 have visited Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney.

While he might be the most well-known, there are several other states that celebrate their own groundhogs. In Georgia, they have General Beauregard Lee and Buckeye Chuck in Ohio.