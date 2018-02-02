× Police searching for suspect involved in Lauderdale shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Memphis Police Department is seeking help identify three suspect involved in a shooting that happened on South Lauderdale Street.

Police originally responded to the call on Febuary 1.

According to police, one of the suspects opened the driver’s side door, pulled a silver handgun and shot the victim as he was leaving the truck.

No other information is available at this time.

If you recognize anyone in the video contact CrimeStopper at 528-CASH.