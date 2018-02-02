× New allegations surface as former Senatobia officer starts new job

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — More allegations are surfacing against a former Senatobia police officer accused of having inappropriate contact with minors. This as he starts a new job with the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.

Sources told WREG Arthur Avant began working for the office on January 22, less than a month after he was fired from the Senatobia police force during a Board of Alderman meeting. At the time, city leaders wouldn’t say why Avant and another officer, Assistant Police Chief Robert Brownlee, were let go, but there were reports that several anonymous letters had been sent to the adlerman.

The matter remained a mystery until WREG uncovered a letter this week from that meeting that may hold the answer. The letter, which was signed by a “concerned parent”, suggested Avant had used his work with young people to take advantage of young girls.

WREG spoke with Tate County detectives who confirmed they do have an active investigation into the allegations.

After the investigation came to light, the Tate County Sheriff’s Department confirmed two more women came forward saying they had a similar experience when they were minors.

All of the allegations are being investigated. Avant has not been charged with anything.

He was only let go from his job with Senatobia Police.