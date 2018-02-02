× Memphis police warn of child porn video circulating on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a warning regarding a social media video that’s being shared on Facebook depicting child pornography.

Officers said the Facebook video shows an adult male engaging in sex acts with a young girl.

The image has been reported and is being investigated by authorities in Alabama. It did not happen in Memphis.

If you receive this video do not share it. Instead, authorities said you should contact Facebook immediately and deleted the image from your account.

“Sharing said image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so,” the department said on their Facebook page. “We understand that sharing information sometimes brings a criminal to justice, but sharing amongst Facebook friends is not the way to do it.” Facebook will automatically contact police if an inappropriate video is reported.