Memphis nursing home fined for 'worthless' service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis nursing home will have to pay a half-million fine for providing services to residents that federal authorities called “substandard and worthless.”

Spring Gate Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will pay $500,000 to the United States and the State of Tennessee to resolve allegations of false claims to Medicare and Tenncare from 2012 to 2015, the Department of Justice said in a news release Friday.

“Residents of nursing homes are some of our most vulnerable citizens. When nursing homes break the law by defrauding the government for substandard or worthless services we will use our resources to combat this fraud and hold them accountable,” said D. Michael Dunavant, United States Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

Spring Gate is located on Covington Pike. Authorities said Spring Gate cooperated with state and federal investigators.