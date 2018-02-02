× Live at 9: Sen. Kelsey on the current legislative session

Legislative update

Lawmakers are three weeks into the new legislative session in Nashville and so far only one bill has been approved in the state Senate. The House hasn’t passed one.

Senator Brian Kelsey talks about the challenges ahead and his priorities for Tennessee with Marybeth Conley and Alex Coleman.

I Have a Dream report card

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, and you can expect to hear a lot over the next few months about how far America has come since Dr. King laid out his vision for the country.

But Dr. Alvin Plexico, the author of “I Have A Dream: A Report Card 50 Years After Dr. King’s Assassination,” wants to hear what you think.

Catholic Schools Week

It is Catholic Schools Week across the country, a week to highlight the educational options for Catholic families with the theme “Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

Principal Sondra Morris of St. Benedict at Auburndale High School and Sister Mary Lawrence Wright with St. Paul Catholic School Memphis talked about the three schools in our area and how you can learn more information about each at an upcoming open house.

Upcoming open houses:

St. Paul Catholic School

Friday, February 9th

Friday, March 23rd

For more information: (901) 346.0862

St. Benedict at Auburndale High School

7th Grade Preview Day: Thursday, March 1st

For more information: (901) 260.2840

Immaculate Conception High School

Step Up Day PK-5th: Tuesday, February 13th

PK/JK “Come and See”: Thursday, March 1st

Kindergarten “Come and See”: Tuesday, April 10th

For more information: (901) 725.2710

For information about all schools in the Catholic Diocese of Memphis click here.

Lester Bibbs

The always funny Lester Bibbs will be performing live at Chuckles Comedy House this weekend. But before he hits the stage, he had one more stop to make – the Live at 9 set!

