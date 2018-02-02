× Kroger closing means longer walks for some shoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The closing of the Kroger locations at South Third and Lamar has thousands wondering how they’ll get next week’s groceries.

Kroger says it’s closing the South Third and Lamar locations because they’ve been losing millions of dollars since 2014.

The closures force thousands of people in inner-city neighborhoods to find fresh food elsewhere.

Bundled up with a grocery bag in hand. Andrew Gillard, one of the thousands affected, started his long walk home Friday.

“I’d say it’s three and a half mile,” Gillard said.

Seven miles round trip just to get fresh food.

“I have no transportation. I’m a disabled veteran. I’m on a fixed income from the VA,” Gillard said.

Gillard, 67, says he also has health problems so it makes the walk even longer.

“I have a gunshot wound to my stomach. I have a bad heart. I had a heart attack in the last four years.” Gillard said.

Gillard says the closest grocery store to his house is the Kroger on South Third.

He’s been shopping here since it opened in 1977, but Friday was the last time he’ll step foot in the store.

It’s set to close Saturday.

“It’s a crying shame they are shutting Kroger down,” Gillard said.

Gillard says he’ll now have to take a bus to different Kroger or walk another quarter mile to the Save-A-Lot, where he says the prices and quality don’t compare.

“It’s not the same. It’s not the same,” Gillard said.

Gillard says the closure will just mean even more planning.

“Physically, I’m going to make it. I’m going to get to the store. I just hate that Kroger’s is closing.”