× Gunman pleads guilty to killing bystander in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Gunman who shot and killed an innocent bystander in North Memphis plead guilty Friday evening.

The shooting happened on December 16, 2015, on the 1400 block of Decatur Street.

RELATED: Man arrested for shooting that killed bystander

21-year-old Montavious Jennings began shooting at several people after they had some sort of altercation. 46-year-old Frederick Richardson was struck in the head from one of the stray bullets.

Richardson was sitting in his front yard more than 1,200 feet when he was hit.

Jennings was arrested and charged two days later. Jennings was sentenced to 13 and half years in prison without the possibility of parole.