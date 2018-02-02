× Former Olive Branch officer may face drug charges in raid

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A former Olive Branch Police officer could face drug charges after DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies raided a home in 6200 block of Choctaw Trails on Friday.

Fredrick Jenkins was arrested around 4 p.m. He could face drug and drug sale charges.

WREG reported this same home being raided in 2016.

Jenkins was on house arrest at the time of Friday’s raid, but the sheriff says they have reason to believe he’s been violating it.

A number of people were placed in cuffs and then released. The sheriff said Jenkins was belligerent.

The house is in Olive Branch city limits, but the sheriff is investigating since they got the tip. Mississippi Department of Corrections also responded because of the house arrest violations.