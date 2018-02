× Dump truck wreck on I-40 kills one driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was pronounced dead on the scene of an accident involving a dump truck on Interstate 40 on Friday.

The two-car crash happened in the westbound lanes near Watkins and one person was killed, authorities said.

Traffic along the interstate was down to one lane and backed up to the Hollywood exit.

