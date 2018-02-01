× Police: Suspect rams vehicle into Valero gas station, steals ATM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating after surveillance cameras caught a man stealing an ATM from a local gas station overnight.

The incident happened at the Valero store location at Crump Boulevard and Walnut around 3:30 a.m.

WREG’s Melissa Moon was told the owner was alerted to the break in by his security company. Sure enough, when he looked at the cameras the suspect and his white vehicle were both inside the store.

It appears the suspect drove into the building, loaded up the ATM and took off before police arrived.

Part of the machine was left in the parking lot.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.