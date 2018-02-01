× Suspect charged in police chase that ended in fiery crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has charged a man in a police chase that ended in a fiery crash on I-240 after two officers were dragged.

26-year-old Kross Thomas has been charged with Aggravated Assault, DUI, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Intentionally Evading Arrest, Striking a Highway fixture and Possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect was taken into custody after allegedly dragging two police officers and leading them on a chase through South Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

The injured officers were transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

