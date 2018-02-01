× Man accused of kidnapping, beating woman for two weeks

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was beaten by her boyfriend, sodomized and held captive for two weeks, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Cook is accused of attacking his girlfriend after dating her for two months.

The victim met Cook online and starting dating him shortly after.

He is accused of choking the victim and holding her hostage in her home after she invited him over.

WREG spoke to the victim’s family who says Cook sodomized and beat the victim repeatedly with a wooden plunger and also tried to drown her.

They also say Cook texted them while pretending to be the victim.

He allegedly used the victim’s phone to tell the family their loved one was sick and was being well taking care of.

The victim finally escaped after she regained consciousness.

She ran to a neighbor’s house in the middle of the night and was air-lifted to Regional One Hospital.

Cook was captured after he continued to text the family from the victim’s phone while she was in the hospital.

Cook is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft over $10,000 and theft under $1,000.

The suspect also has two domestic assault cases pending from April 2017 from Dyersburg that involved two victims. As well as a violation of order from Oct. 2017.