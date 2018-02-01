× New Binghampton grocery store now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Binghampton neighborhood has been labeled a food desert for years, but that’s changing with the opening of the neighborhood’s first supermarket.

Save-A-Lot opened Thursday in the new Binghampton Gateway shopping center at Tillman and Sam Cooper, an inner-city area where residents had to go several miles to find fresh produce and groceries until recently. According to city data, one out of four people in the neighborhood don’t have a car.

Community development leaders in Binghampton have been planning a grocery on the corner since they razed an old apartment building on the site in early 2015. The county’s Economic Development Growth Engine board approved giving a 75 percent property tax break over the next 15 years to developers willing to take the chance on the area.

The shopping center also includes a Dollar Tree.