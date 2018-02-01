Multiple accidents shutdown westbound lanes of I-40

Posted 5:13 am, February 1, 2018

A look at the tractor trailer accident that happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near State Road 385.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple vehicles were involved in accidents along I-40, shutting down the westbound lanes.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the first tractor trailer accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday just west of I-269.  Officials originally said that scene would be clear by 3 a.m., but have continued to push that estimated time back.

Another car caught on fire several miles east near the 205/Airline Road exit around 1:30 a.m.,  followed by a multi-vehicle crash  near mile marker 29 in Fayette County.

Each of these scenes won’t be cleared until 6:30 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

