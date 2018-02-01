× Missing Trumann teen found safe in Nebraska

TRUMANN, Ark. – The Arkansas teen who disappeared from her Trumann home over the weekend has been found safe hundreds of miles away.

Chad Henson with the Trumann Police Department confirmed Arrissa Farmer was located around 2 a.m. this morning in O’Neil, Nebraska, which is 185 miles northwest of Omaha.

The man who was with her has not been identified, but authorities stated the Dover, Tennessee native had met the 16-year-old online. He and several others appeared to have “groomed and mentored” her for their purposes. Police said the messages were graphic in nature.

Farmer ran away from home late Saturday and there hadn’t been a positive sighting since then.

Officers said afterwards they had doubts about the video released on Monday.

It’s unclear if more charges are pending.

Early Thursday morning, Farmer’s family posted to Facebook announcing the development.

“Each morning I have made a post that comes from the raw emotion created by this nightmare. But today–I get to make a different post. Today’s post is about elated joy, thankfulness, relief, and God’s blessings. I can not thank everyone enough for all of your hard work. Because of you, the hard work of officers, and the blessings from God, my husband and I will be able to hug our daughter again.”