Man arrested after SUV crashes into Raleigh house during fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An SUV ended up in a woman’s bedroom Thursday morning after what authorities said was a domestic fight between the driver and passenger.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a man and woman were fighting inside a vehicle in a driveway on Sugar Pecan Cove in the Raleigh area just east of the city limits.

During the fight, deputies say the man in the passenger seat slammed the woman’s face into the steering wheel and somehow caused the vehicle to go in reverse. That caused the car to smash into a mailbox, and then into a neighboring house.

The vehicle smashed into the house’s bedroom, where a woman was getting out of bed. Deputies say she is OK.

Nicholas Simmons was arrested and will be charged with domestic assault, reckless endangerment and felony vandalism, deputies said. He has not yet been booked.