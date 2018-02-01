Live at 9: How to make a winning pizza for the Super Bowl

Making kids smile

Dentistry students in Memphis are putting their skills to the test by providing children access to free dental services.

John Seeberg, the dean of Clinical Affairs for the U.T. Health Science Center’s College of Dentistry, talks about what they can do and the impact it has on the local community.

The perfect books for Valentine’s Day

The Valentine’s Day skip the flowers and chocolate and give your sweetie something they can enjoy for days, even weeks. We’re talking about a book!

Kristy Woodson Harvey, the best-selling author of novels like “Dear Carolina” and “Slightly South of Simple”, shares her list of the best book for every kind of valentine.

Check out her upcoming book “The Secret to Southern Charm”.

Understanding animal behavior

For most of us, a dog is another part of the family, but what makes a pet, with such a loyal reputation, turn deadly? The new book “The Hammer” by renowned animal behaviorist and trainer Bryan Bailey explores why dogs attack and what you can do to prevent it.

Super pizza for your Super Bowl party

We may not know who is going to walk away from Sunday’s big game with the big trophy, but we do know that fans will be devouring a ton of pizza.But if you’re tired of the same old thing, why not kick it up a notch?

Gail Churinetz shows how simple it is to make your own winning pizza in your own kitchen

Gail’s Award Winning Pizza

Poolish: (yields 1 pizza)

11.75 grams water, room temperature

⅛ gram instant yeast

11.75 grams high gluten flour, King Arthur

Dough: (yields 1 pizza)

115 grams water, room temperature

2.5 grams instant yeast

175 grams high gluten flour

3.75 grams dry malt powder, diastatic

5 grams salt

3.75 grams extra virgin olive oil

Sauce: (yields 4 pizzas – freezes well)

28 oz. can San Marzano peeled tomatoes

1 tbsp. melted butter

1 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp. fennel, ground

½ tsp. anise, ground

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp oregano

¼ tsp. sea salt

Poolish: Place water in a small bowl, add yeast and whisk until blended, stir in flour. Cover bowl with plastic wrap, place on the counter for at least 24 hours.

Dough: Put the yeast in a small bowl, add the water and whisk vigorously for 15 seconds. The yeast should dissolve in the water.

Combine the flour and malt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. With this mixer running on low speed, pour in the yeast-water mixture. Mix for about 30 seconds, stop the mixer and add the polish. Continue to mix the dough on low speed for about 1 minute, or until most of the dough comes together. Stop the mixer.

Using a rubber spatula pull away any dough clinging to the hook and scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the salt and mix for 1 minute until combine. Stop the mixer, pull the dough off the hook and add the oil. Mix the dough on low speed for 7 minutes.

Cover dough with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for at least 48 hours. Remove dough from refrigerator and let dough come to room temperature before rolling.

Sauce: Place all ingredient in a mixing bowl. Use an immersion blender to mix ingredients.

Pepperoni Pizza

1 dough ball

flour for dusting

cornmeal, for dusting

pizza sauce

4 ounces shredded low moisture mozzarella

4-6 ounces pepperoni

extra virgin olive oil

Grated Parmesan cheese

Equipment:

Baking Steel

Rolling Pin

Pizza Peel

2 ounce ladle, or large spoon

Pizza cutter

Place the baking steel into the oven, preheat to 500° for 1 hour.

Dust the work surface with flour, move the dough to the surface and sprinkle the top with additional flour. Using a rolling pin, roll dough to a 13-inch round.

Sprinkle peel with cornmeal (this prevents the dough from sticking to the peel making it easier to slide onto your hot steel). Place rolled dough over cornmeal.

Spoon the tomato sauce onto the center of the pizza. Using the back of the ladle, or spoon, spread the sauce in a circular motion toward the rim. Leave 1 inch border without sauce. Top sauce with cheese and pepperoni. Sprinkle a little oil over top. Slide the pizza onto the baking steel. Bake 8-10 minutes, rotating the pizza 180 degrees after 4 minutes. Bake until edges are slightly brown.

Using the pizza peel, remove the pizza from the oven, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, slice and serve.