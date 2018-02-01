× VIDEO: Interstate 240 fires still a mystery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is looking for answers after fire charred a long stretch of land along Interstate 240 Wednesday night.

A viewer captured video of at least 10 fires burning grassy areas along I-240 near the Lamar exit around 9:30.

Lt. Wayne Cooke with MFD said the department responded and put out the blazes, but what — or who — caused them hasn’t been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.